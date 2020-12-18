Police: Suspect in Washington killing arrested in Minnesota

SEATTLE — A Washington state man was arrested on on suspicion of killing his wife as she was preparing to move out of their house in Kent in November following ongoing alleged abuse, authorities said.

Paul Dervin III, 38, was charged on Friday with murder domestic violence, assault domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment in the death of Randi Jones, 40, The Seattle Times reported.

Months before Jones was killed, Dervin had dragged her out of a bowling alley, beaten her and fired 14 rounds into the windshield of her car in February, according to prosecutors.

Dervin was charged in March with kidnapping and assault and was arrested in August, authorities said. He spent 11 days in jail before posting $200,000 bail. Dervin was ordered not to have any contact with Jones.

Jones’ adult son found his mother unconscious on the living room floor in her house in Kent on Dec. 1 around 1 a.m. and called 911, authorities said.

Arriving officers found Jones unresponsive, with blood and bruising on her face and marks on her neck, authorities said. She died at the scene.

The King County Medical examiner’s office determined Jones died from a blunt-force injury to her torso. No further details about her injuries were released.

Police located a vehicle registered to Dervin parked outside the house.

Police arrested Dervin, who was wanted on a no-bail warrant, on Dec. 9 in Minnesota. The charges do not include details on his arrest or indicate where he is being held pending extradition to Washington state.

Dervin’s defense attorney Ramona Brandes was unavailable to comment. Her co-counsel Sarah Wenzel declined to comment Wednesday.

Public records said Dervin and Jones were married in King County in July 2016, with no record of divorce.

After Jones’ death, her mother filed a petition seeking custody of the couple’s 6-year-old son, records said. Jones’ 20-year-old son is from a previous relationship.

Dervin is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 23 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.