Ralph Diaz, age 51 of Ellendale, died on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10:30am. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook page. A visitation will start at 9:30am. Immediately following the ceremony, burial will take place at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Newry Township. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Ralph, the son of Louis Diaz Sr. and Esperanza Diaz was born on July 17, 1969 in Albert Lea, MN. He graduated from Ellendale High School. He enjoyed running and participating in pool leagues, dart leagues, and spending time with friends. Ralph was a people person and made friends wherever he went. Ralph spent most of his life working in the restaurant industry. He was an amazing cook and loved making his famous prime rib. As a MN Vikings fanatic, he proudly cheered for the Vikes every Sunday.

Ralph is survived by his sister, Rosemary (Diaz) Goedtel; brothers, Louis Diaz Jr., Dan Diaz, Albert Diaz; niece, Carey Gutierrez; and nephew, Sean (Jordan) Goedtel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Diaz Sr. and Esperanza (Avelar) Diaz and his brother, Leonard Diaz.