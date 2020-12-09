Sarah Stultz: We can still celebrate, though a little differently

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

It is less than three weeks to go until Christmas, and as usual, I’m a little bit behind on my Christmas preparations.

Our tree is up, along with a few other decorations inside the house, but I have hardly begun my shopping this year.

It has been a whirlwind of a year, and I don’t know if my brain is still digesting all that has happened, but I’m lagging a little.

I’ll have to admit I’m always sort of a last-minute shopper and kind of a last-minute person in general sometimes, but this year feels even more so.

The Christmas season is one of my favorite times of year. I love the lights and the typical festivities. I love the feeling of togetherness, and I love the feeling of giving and charity that is typically in the air. People are usually a little kinder, a little more patient.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I haven’t been out and about as much as past years. Many of the typical Christmas season festivities have been altered or canceled, and to say the least, it has been different. Amidst it all, our community has faced some serious hardships in the last few weeks, and it has taken a toll on many.

It’s easy to feel the weight of these times, but I’ve finally come to terms with the fact that it’s OK to have a little bit of a different Christmas this year.

We might not get to enjoy all the events and get-togethers we typically do, but that doesn’t mean this season has to be any less.

We can still enjoy the spirit of giving — we just might have to do it differently than we have in the past.

We can still be a little kinder to those around us and share happiness with our friends and families — just in creative ways.

We can still take part in family traditions that are evenmore special at this time of year.

And aside from the lights, the beautifully wrapped presents and the festivities, we can still remember the real reason for the season. That’s paramount.

In the next few weeks, if you have a little shopping you need to take care of, don’t forget to check out our local retail establishments. Not only can you find some neat things for your family and friends, but you can support your own neighbors in the process.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday in the Tribune.