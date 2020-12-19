Standout Student: Pranav Jha
Age: 15
Parents: Shrawan and Sapana Jha
Where are you from? Nepal
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview and Hawthorne
Favorite teacher of all time and why: Too many to pick from, but some include Mrs. Skinness, Mrs. Hundley and Ms. Miller
Favorite book/author: “Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Basketball, straight A honor roll, student council, band, and E3
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Enjoy your time in elementary, stay out of trouble, make good habits and make memories that will last a lifetime.
