Tabernacle taken from church and other reports

A tabernacle was reported taken from St. Theodore Catholic Church at 6:23 p.m. Monday at 323 E. Clark St. A cross and cell phone were left behind.

1 cited for shoplifting

Police cited Dominique Debora Wilborn, 35, for shoplifting after a reported theft at 9:07 a.m. Monday at 1210 E. Main St.

Car rummaged through

A car was reported rummaged through at 4:14 p.m. Monday at 412 Euclid Ave. The incident reportedly happened between 1 a.m. and the time of the call. Keys, cigarettes and lottery tickets were reported taken.

Thefts reported

A utility trailer was reported stolen at 9:10 a.m. Monday at 150 W. Main St. in Glenville. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between Saturday and Monday morning.

Keys were reported stolen out of an electronics case at 6:40 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Batteries were reported taken out of two peoples of equipment in a field at 11:48 a.m. Monday at 86392 160th St., Glenville.

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported damaged at 1:55 p.m. Monday at 81030 320th St., Ellendale.