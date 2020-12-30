Top most read stories on the Tribune’s website in 2020
1. “How checks will affect Social Security,” 48,787 pageviews
2. “3 shot at Shady Oaks, police advise residents to stay away from West Front Street,” 27,992 pageviews
3. “One fatality in snow crash between car and semi,” 23,388 pageviews
4. “Missing man’s body found in Fountain Lake,” 17,747 pageviews
5. “17-year-old killed in crash, another teen seriously injured,” 15,183 pageviews
6. “A life lost too soon: Family, friends remember 18-year-old found in Fountain Lake,” 14,651 pageviews
7. “12-year-old flown to Rochester hospital after four-wheeler crash,” 12,168 pageviews
8. “A.L. school employee tests positive for coronavirus,” 12,136 pageviews
9. “Firefighters on scene of big blaze in Albert Lea,” 12,045 pageviews
10. “Body found near old Farmland Foods site,” 10,993 pageviews
11. “2 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Freeborn County,” 9,484 pageviews
12. “Community rallies behind crash victim’s family,” 9,403 pageviews
13. “Waseca officer shot known as a family man, involved in numerous efforts in Freeborn,” 8,943 pageviews
14. “Godfather’s in Albert Lea closing after 34 years,” 8,123 pageviews
15. “Confirmed cases still rising in south-central Minnesota,” 7,244 pageviews
16. “Local cafe closes its doors for good,” 6,987 pageviews
17. “Marketplace Foods closing in March, owner hopes to reopen later this year,” 6,875 pageviews
18. “2 staff members at St. John’s test positive for COVID-19,” 6,515 pageviews
19. “’This is about more than us’: Albert Lea’s The Interchange defies governor’s order, reopens for in-person dining,” 6,355 pageviews
20. “Woman dies in crash in southeastern Freeborn County,” 6,316 pageviews
Top Albert Lea Magazine in 2020
The March/April 2020 issue of Albert Lea Magazine was selected as the top magazine of the year by Tribune staff. The issue featured portraits of Albert Lea Community Band members, a feature on a kitchen makeover for Matt and Brie Tubbs, and twists on classic Bloody Mary drinks at area eateries, among other highlights.
Longtime county board members have last meetings
The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners said goodbye to three longtime commissioners on Tuesday in anticipation of three new faces... read more