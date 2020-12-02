Transfer station, landfill hours updated for the winter season

The Albert Lea transfer station and demolition landfill winter hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday from Dec. 1 through March 31, according to a press release.

Site services include household garbage disposal, demolition debris disposal, brush disposal, yard waste composting with a compost permit, electronics recycling, appliance recycling, used oil recycling, scrap metal recycling, cardboard and paper recycling, and glass and can recycling.

Free compost and woodchips are offered at the site as well when available, according to the press release.