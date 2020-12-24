United Way announces lights contest winners

The United of Freeborn County on Wednesday announced the winners of the first-ever Gift of Lights contest.

The contest was a fundraiser for the United Way that encouraged residents, businesses and organizations in Freeborn County to decorate their homes and buildings with outdoor lights and decorations.

Organizers have said they hope the contest becomes an annual tradition.

A panel of judges examined all entries during evening hours between Dec. 17 and Tuesday.

The winners were as follows:

Overall winners

• Grand prize: 2020 Brookside Drive, Cindy and Steve Shahan, $500 in prizes

• Second runner-up: 517 E. 11th St., Shawn and Amy Bolinger, $200 in prizes

Third runner-up: 210 Willamor Road, Steve Weisgram, $200 in prizes

Whoville category

• 1329 Crestview Road

Charlie Brown

• 807 S. Third Ave.