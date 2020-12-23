Van stolen from parking lot

A Chrysler van was reported taken from a parking lot at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday at 2308 Hendrickson Road. The vehicle was reported running with the keys in it at the time of the theft.

Windows vandalized

A window on a semi was reported vandalized with a BB gun at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday at 1102 Sykes St.

A window was reported shot out of a house at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday at 323 Winter Ave.

Grass fire reported

A grass fire was reported at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday at 902 E. Main St.