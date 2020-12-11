Wayne A. Larson

Wayne Arling Larson was born July 5, 1945 in Freeborn County to Arling and Madeline (Peterson) Larson. He grew up and attended school in the Emmons area. After graduating from Emmons, he went to technical school in Austin where he studied mechanics. In March of 1966, Wayne was inducted into the Army. He served in North Carolina as a mechanic. After his military service, Wayne worked as a mechanic and welder. Wayne was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and was a member of Silver Lake Lutheran and later, Emmons Lutheran. He was also a member of the Classic Cruisers Car Club. He enjoyed collecting antique toys, antique tricycles and old cars. His favorite past times included watching NASCAR, wrestling and MASH.

Wayne passed away December 5, 2020 having lived to reach the age of 75 years. He is survived by his wife, Amy; daughter, Rachal Gaines, grandchildren, Kari Coughlin (Chris Forsberg), Kody (Amber) Frisbie and great-grandson, Travis Frisbie; son, Brian (Annette) Larson, grandchildren, Rosemary, Brooklyn, Andrew and Keith; son, Bruce (Sue) Larson, grandchildren, Amanda (Brandon) Hovey, Spencer Larson, great grandchildren, Maddox Funk and Kaden Hovey; daughter, Patricia Larson (Donnie Praska); grandchildren Jacqueline Larson (Dewayne Ketchum), Ariana (Blair) Bonnerup, Casandra Nelson (Cameron Carns, great grandchild, Teddy Davis and Tarraant Ketchum; stepdaughter, Sally Johnson (Bradley Riekem); stepdaughter Ramona (Paul) Schmidt, step grandchildren Sara Schmidt (David Sunderman), Natalie (Tyler) Flugum, step great grandchild Wesley; step daughter Sherry Williamson, step grandchildren Jordan Williamson (Melanie Langfold), Dylan Williamson, step great grandchild, Finn; step son, Perry Johnson, step grandchild Shawn Johnson-Madson; brothers Allan (Linda), Gary (Cathy) and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; 4 great grandchildren, Tobias Larson, Tyler Johnson, Jack and Oliver Williamson.

A private family service will be held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. The service will be livestreamed at 10:30 am on Wednesday on Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook page. A public gathering and celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorials and condolences may be sent to Wayne’s family c/o of Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home 1415 Hwy 13 N Albert Lea, MN 56007.