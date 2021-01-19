A.L. boys’ swim and dive picks up weekend win over Faribault

The Albert Lea boys’ swim and dive team took on Faribault Saturday morning in the first virtual meet of the season.

Despite only 10 swimmers on the roster for the Tigers, they still managed to pull out a win over the Falcons, 64-61.

The meet got off to a rough start for the Tigers when both of the 200-yard medley relay teams were disqualified for violations.

However, junior Jakob Malakowsky and sophomore Pacey Brekke got the Tigers on track by taking first and second place in the 200-yard freestyle, respectively. Malakowsky came in with a time of 2:19.69, and Brekke finished with a time of 2:30.19.

Seventh grader Brent Dahl kept the winning streak alive with a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:35.46. Sophomore Lucas Everett came in third place with a time of 3:24.68.

Next up was the 50-yard freestyle, in which sophomores Cannon Kermes, Charles Brekke and senior Joshua Everett came in second, third and fourth places, respectively. Kermes finished with a time of 29.25, Charles Brekke with a time of 30.53, and Joshua Everett with a time of 30.57.

The Tigers had no participants in the one-meter dive and 100-yard butterfly events, allowing the Falcons to retake the meet lead, 36-28.

Albert Lea narrowed the gap in the 100-yard freestyle when Malakowsky, Joshua Everett and sophomore Luke Wangsness each scored team points in the event. Malakowsky came in first with a time of 1:04.47, Wangsness came in second with a time of 1:12.31 and Joshua Everett came in fifth with a time of 1:14.83.

The Tigers took the lead and never looked back in the next event, winning the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:57.18. The team was made up of Malakowsky, Pacey Brekke, Dahl and Kermes.

Dahl and Kermes also swam in the next event — the 100-yard backstroke. Dahl came in second with a time of 1:16.95, and Kermes came in fourth with a time of 1:51.73.

With two events to go, the Tigers held on to a one-point lead. Pacey and Charles Brekke and Lucas Everett expanded that lead by taking second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-yard backstroke — Pacey Brekke with a time of 1:23.54, Charles Brekke with a time of 1:31.78, and Lucas Everett with a time of 1:36.44.

Albert Lea did not have a team in the 400-yard freestyle relay, but fortunately for the Tigers, both Faribault’s teams were disqualified in the event, securing the win for the Tigers.

Albert Lea is now 1-0 this season and were back in the pool Tuesday night against Red Wing. Look to the albertleatribune.com for results from that meet as they become available.

The Tigers’ next meet is scheduled for Thursday at home against Rochester Mayo.