ACT extends pause on performances into the fall

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of its patrons, actors and volunteers, the Albert Lea Community Theatre Board of Directors has voted unanimously to extend the pause on performances into the fall of 2021, according to a press release.

Two plays that have been postponed since the start of the pandemic will be incorporated into the new 2021-22 ACT season. “Doublewide, Texas” is now tentatively scheduled to open the season in the fall of 2021, and “Willy Wonka” will be performed in the summer of 2022. Specific dates and ticket information will be available in the future.

People who hold tickets to “Doublewide, Texas” and “Willy Wonka” from their originally scheduled season have these options:

• Donate the value of the tickets. ACT is a local nonprofit organization. The ticket purchase is a tax-deductible contribution, which plays a critical role in the sustainability of the community theater. By not requesting a refund or credit for next season, people can donate the value of the ticket purchase to ACT.

• Hold tickets as a credit. People may use their current tickets for “Doublewide, Texas” and “Willy Wonka” as a 50% credit for 2021-22 season tickets. Because the dates have changed, people must purchase new season tickets. People should retain their printed tickets and bring them to the box office as a credit when purchasing new tickets.

• Request a refund. Call the box office at 507-377-4371 and leave a message with contact information. Box office volunteers may receive a high volume of calls and will respond as soon as possible.

Additional information and updates will continue to be provided in the coming months through social media, email and at actonbroadway.com.