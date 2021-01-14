January 13, 2021

  • 36°

Albert Lea schools to go virtual Thursday because of expected inclement weather

By Staff Reports

Published 6:46 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Albert Lea Area Schools announced Wednesday evening it will have a virtual learning day for all students on Thursday because of expected inclement weather.

Distance Learning Academy students will have classes at regularly scheduled times.

Meal distribution for Thursday is also canceled.

