BD MEETING – JANUARY 5, 2021

Adjourned Meeting Of

The County Board

January 5, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday January 5, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman.

The County Administrator opened the meeting and requested nominations for Chairman in 2021. Commissioner Shoff was the only nomination given.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-001 Naming the 2021 Board Chairman. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-002 Naming the 2021 Board Vice-Chairman. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda with the addition of discussing setting a workshop under items unknown at this time. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–003 Establishing Parliamentary Authority. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-004 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A). Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

The Commissioners had no updates regarding Board Committees.

Commissioner Shoff asked if there was any new business and Administrator Jensen advised that he was waiting for the Chairman to be elected and will get together with Chairman Shoff to get his input regarding board committee assignments to be the agenda for approval at the January 19th Board meeting.

Commissioner Shoff asked if there was any public comment, there was none.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-005 Authorizing Banks. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 20-006 Change Fund / Impress Cash Fund. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 20-007 Absentee, UOCAVA and Mail Ballot Board Establishment. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 20-008 Resolution to Place Philip Wacholz, County Engineer/Public Works Director, on Regular Full Time Employment Status with Freeborn County. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-009 Approving the Purchase of Service Agreement between the South Central Community-Based Initiative and the Freeborn County Department of Human Services. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-010 Approving the Freeborn County Department of Human Services Contract with Workforce Development, Inc. for the Calendar Year 2021. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-011 Accepting a Donation to the Freeborn County CVCC from the Round Prairie Lutheran Church Women. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-012 Setting 2020 Board Meeting Dates and Times. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

County Administrator advised that we will remove the Board appointments to various committees and organizations to the next Board meeting on January 19th, 2021.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-013 Delegate Association of Counties. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-014 Appointing the Official Freeborn County Newspaper. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-015 Allow Payment of Certain Incidental Expenses. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-016 Appointing Harry Nyenhuis to the Freeborn County Extension Services Advisory Board. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following; RESOLUTION No. 21–016 Setting a Workshop. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following; RESOLUTION No. 21–017 Approval of Claims General Fund $222,760.11; County Road & Bridge $54,833.13; Human Services $96,562.74; Public Health $46.615.97; County Ditch $1,011.92; FUND TOTALS $421,783.87

Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 18

Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $2,046.62

Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:17 a.m.until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021.

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 23rd day of January, 2020