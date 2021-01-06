Bennett sworn in for 4th term, receives committee assignments

The 2021 legislative session is underway, and District 27A Rep. Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea, has been sworn into office for the fourth time.

“It remains such an honor to serve the people of southern Minnesota, and I look forward to finding solutions to the many challenges our state will be facing,” Bennett said in a press release.

Bennett will serve on the Minnesota House Education Finance, Education Policy and Early Childhood Finance and Policy committees.

“Being a former teacher, I am thrilled with these assignments,” Bennett said. “Helping our children and their teachers succeed over the next two years is critical to Minnesota’s future success.”

Bennett represents Minnesota House District 27A, which includes all or portions of Freeborn, Mower, Faribault, Steele and Dodge counties.