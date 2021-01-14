Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday at 1725 E. Main St.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday of a person who was reportedly assaulted by several males in a white truck while walking behind trailers on Gene Avenue.

Burglary reported

Police received a report of a burglary at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday at 128 Garfield Ave.

Window damaged

A window was reported damaged at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at 1212 Sykes St.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday while a person was parked at Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave. The incident reportedly happened between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.