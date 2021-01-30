Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Tillie Babe Carson, 30, 138 ½ William St. Apt. 8. Count 1: 5th degree assault. Sentenced to local confinement, 90 days. Credit for time served, 9 days. Fees $75.

Brittany Chanta Lark, 31, 903 ½ Bridge Ave. Count 1: Child passenger restraint system, not equipped or installed. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic regulation, driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a vehicle. Fees $200.

Joshua Dean Lee, 39, 209 Main St. E. Count 1: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to local confinement, 365 days. Stay for 59 days. Credit for time served 6 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $155.

Nando Cristales-Paul Sanchez, 20, 209 S. Ermina Ave. Count 1: 1st degree aggravated robbery. Sentenced to MN Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, 48 months. Stay for 24 months. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 60 days. Credit for time served, 60 days. Fees $1,350.

Joshua Dean Lee, 39, 209 Main St. E. Count 1: 1st degree criminal damage to property. Sentenced to MN Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, 13 months. Stay for 24 months. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 6 days. Credit for time served 60 days. Fees $1,200. Count 2: Driving after revocation, dismissed. Count 3: Traffic regulation, uninsured vehicle, owner violation, dismissed.

Terrance Gustaf Book, 27, 801 Cedar Ave. Count 1: Speeding 55 in a 75. Fees $220.

Mary Louise Brown, 70, 1238 Marion St., St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jackie Anne Locke, 29, 718 1 Ave. S. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of MV insurance. Fees $200.

Joseph Mark Rolfer, 35, E 925 1st St., Fairmont. Count 1: Speeding 84 in a 70. Fees $130. Count 2: Marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees $50.

Roberto Enrique Rosa, 37, 2304 Central Ave. Apt. 6, Kansas City, Kan. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.