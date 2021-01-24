January 24, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 1,196 new cases statewide; active cases in Freeborn County drop below 140

By Staff Reports

Published 12:32 pm Sunday, January 24, 2021

Minnesota reported 1,196 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 454,989.

Of that number, about 17,000 are considered active cases, and 543 people were hospitalized as of Thursday, including 104 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Thirty-two new deaths were reported in 15 counties across the state. Aside from one person in their late 30s and a person in their late 50s, the remainder ranged in age from early 60s to early 90s. Twenty-two resided in long-term care facilities, and one lived in a jail or prison.

The state has now had 6,095 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,875 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported five new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 2,541 cases. Of that number, 138 are considered active cases.

The new cases included one person between 0 and 4, one person between 5 and 9, one person in their 30s and two people in their 40s.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 1,094 total cases

• Mower County: 15 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,737 total cases

• Steele County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 2,789 total cases

• Waseca County four new lab-confirmed cases; 1,932 total cases

The state health department reported 34,874 new tests were completed, including 27,882 PCR tests and 6,992 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,087 27 1,114 33
Anoka 28,924 2,433 31,357 368
Becker 2,816 73 2,889 39
Beltrami 2,948 209 3,157 48
Benton 4,044 192 4,236 88
Big Stone 456 13 469 3
Blue Earth 5,428 52 5,480 33
Brown 2,133 47 2,180 34
Carlton 2,447 393 2,840 43
Carver 6,640 404 7,044 39
Cass 2,052 55 2,107 24
Chippewa 1,289 41 1,330 32
Chisago 4,334 261 4,595 38
Clay 6,475 113 6,588 84
Clearwater 657 31 688 14
Cook 115 1 116 0
Cottonwood 1,201 89 1,290 18
Crow Wing 4,815 89 4,904 78
Dakota 31,907 1,633 33,540 354
Dodge 1,380 13 1,393 4
Douglas 3,618 175 3,793 66
Faribault 1,083 11 1,094 16
Fillmore 1,253 16 1,269 8
Freeborn 2,520 21 2,541 23
Goodhue 3,520 48 3,568 63
Grant 434 4 438 8
Hennepin 90,802 3,576 94,378 1,502
Houston 1,349 51 1,400 14
Hubbard 1,459 48 1,507 38
Isanti 2,671 185 2,856 43
Itasca 2,829 44 2,873 43
Jackson 808 65 873 10
Kanabec 972 24 996 18
Kandiyohi 5,525 55 5,580 72
Kittson 337 37 374 20
Koochiching 594 12 606 10
Lac qui Parle 606 55 661 16
Lake 586 77 663 15
Lake of the Woods 189 7 196 1
Le Sueur 2,115 27 2,142 16
Lincoln 480 11 491 2
Lyon 2,965 90 3,055 39
Mahnomen 415 1 416 7
Marshall 686 17 703 15
Martin 1,681 38 1,719 26
McLeod 3,232 49 3,281 47
Meeker 1,984 29 2,013 33
Mille Lacs 2,074 82 2,156 45
Morrison 3,011 134 3,145 45
Mower 3,663 74 3,737 29
Murray 807 104 911 7
Nicollet 2,236 58 2,294 38
Nobles 3,658 88 3,746 47
Norman 421 4 425 8
Olmsted 10,711 69 10,780 75
Otter Tail 4,453 189 4,642 68
Pennington 921 89 1,010 16
Pine 2,548 155 2,703 15
Pipestone 929 39 968 23
Polk 3,103 204 3,307 60
Pope 737 10 747 5
Ramsey 39,012 1,612 40,624 748
Red Lake 277 43 320 4
Redwood 1,379 32 1,411 27
Renville 1,332 52 1,384 40
Rice 6,130 112 6,242 74
Rock 1,008 112 1,120 12
Roseau 1,551 113 1,664 17
Scott 11,672 505 12,177 99
Sherburne 7,738 558 8,296 69
Sibley 1,063 36 1,099 7
St. Louis 13,204 766 13,970 250
Stearns 17,451 640 18,091 190
Steele 2,776 13 2,789 10
Stevens 698 9 707 8
Swift 822 23 845 18
Todd 2,312 25 2,337 30
Traverse 212 49 261 3
Wabasha 1,734 12 1,746 3
Wadena 1,167 41 1,208 18
Waseca 1,916 16 1,932 16
Washington 19,649 884 20,533 237
Watonwan 1,060 8 1,068 8
Wilkin 598 35 633 9
Winona 3,908 37 3,945 48
Wright 10,894 897 11,791 107
Yellow Medicine 881 68 949 16
Unknown/missing 445 28 473 1
