Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 15 new lab-confirmed cases on Saturday and no new deaths.

The county has now had 2,596 total cases since the start of the pandemic. One case was removed from the county’s list.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the county now has 91 active cases. One new person was hospitalized.

The new cases included one person in their 20s, three people in their 30s, five people in their 40s, three people in their 50s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 90s.

Statewide, there were 1,087 new cases, increasing the cumulative count to 460,819. Of that number, about 16,000 are considered active cases and 450 people are hospitalized, including 95 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state reported 19 new deaths from 12 counties, of which 11 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people who died ranged in age from early 70s to early 90s.

The state has now had 6,187 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,922 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 1,120 total cases; no new deaths

• Mower County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases, five probable cases; 3,815 total cases; no new deaths

• Steele County: nine new lab-confirmed cases; 2,833 total cases; no new deaths

• Waseca County: seven new lab-confirmed cases; 1,963 total cases; no new deaths

The state reported 32,732 new tests were completed, included 29,843 PCR tests and 2,889 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths