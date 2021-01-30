January 30, 2021

  • 27°

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:59 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

Freeborn County reported 15 new lab-confirmed cases on Saturday and no new deaths.

The county has now had 2,596 total cases since the start of the pandemic. One case was removed from the county’s list.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the county now has 91 active cases. One new person was hospitalized.

The new cases included one person in their 20s, three people in their 30s, five people in their 40s, three people in their 50s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 90s.

Statewide, there were 1,087 new cases, increasing the cumulative count to 460,819. Of that number, about 16,000 are considered active cases and 450 people are hospitalized, including 95 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state reported 19 new deaths from 12 counties, of which 11 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people who died ranged in age from early 70s to early 90s.

The state has now had 6,187 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,922 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 1,120 total cases; no new deaths

• Mower County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases, five probable cases; 3,815 total cases; no new deaths

• Steele County: nine new lab-confirmed cases; 2,833 total cases; no new deaths

• Waseca County: seven new lab-confirmed cases; 1,963 total cases; no new deaths

The state reported 32,732 new tests were completed, included 29,843 PCR tests and 2,889 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,099 27 1,126 33
Anoka 29,183 2,526 31,709 371
Becker 2,848 75 2,923 40
Beltrami 2,980 222 3,202 48
Benton 4,078 200 4,278 88
Big Stone 457 14 471 3
Blue Earth 5,490 54 5,544 33
Brown 2,165 53 2,218 35
Carlton 2,469 413 2,882 43
Carver 6,706 430 7,136 39
Cass 2,061 58 2,119 24
Chippewa 1,295 41 1,336 33
Chisago 4,393 270 4,663 38
Clay 6,534 121 6,655 84
Clearwater 657 32 689 14
Cook 116 1 117 0
Cottonwood 1,209 93 1,302 18
Crow Wing 4,847 92 4,939 79
Dakota 32,297 1,748 34,045 361
Dodge 1,409 16 1,425 4
Douglas 3,640 179 3,819 66
Faribault 1,108 12 1,120 16
Fillmore 1,289 16 1,305 8
Freeborn 2,575 21 2,596 23
Goodhue 3,605 50 3,655 64
Grant 442 6 448 8
Hennepin 91,797 3,782 95,579 1,526
Houston 1,399 52 1,451 14
Hubbard 1,488 51 1,539 38
Isanti 2,704 194 2,898 44
Itasca 2,860 44 2,904 44
Jackson 817 69 886 10
Kanabec 994 24 1,018 18
Kandiyohi 5,570 58 5,628 73
Kittson 347 37 384 21
Koochiching 600 12 612 10
Lac qui Parle 609 55 664 16
Lake 591 82 673 16
Lake of the Woods 197 7 204 1
Le Sueur 2,154 31 2,185 16
Lincoln 483 11 494 2
Lyon 2,979 92 3,071 41
Mahnomen 419 2 421 7
Marshall 690 18 708 15
Martin 1,691 41 1,732 26
McLeod 3,259 49 3,308 48
Meeker 1,994 31 2,025 33
Mille Lacs 2,093 82 2,175 45
Morrison 3,019 136 3,155 45
Mower 3,734 81 3,815 29
Murray 815 110 925 7
Nicollet 2,269 60 2,329 39
Nobles 3,668 95 3,763 47
Norman 422 6 428 8
Olmsted 10,972 70 11,042 78
Otter Tail 4,485 193 4,678 69
Pennington 926 90 1,016 16
Pine 2,568 159 2,727 15
Pipestone 941 39 980 23
Polk 3,113 214 3,327 60
Pope 741 10 751 5
Ramsey 39,458 1,674 41,132 762
Red Lake 279 43 322 4
Redwood 1,392 33 1,425 27
Renville 1,348 52 1,400 40
Rice 6,253 119 6,372 78
Rock 1,014 113 1,127 12
Roseau 1,556 113 1,669 17
Scott 11,827 569 12,396 103
Sherburne 7,821 576 8,397 71
Sibley 1,073 37 1,110 7
St. Louis 13,374 798 14,172 254
Stearns 17,577 657 18,234 193
Steele 2,817 16 2,833 10
Stevens 703 9 712 8
Swift 835 23 858 18
Todd 2,322 26 2,348 30
Traverse 223 58 281 4
Wabasha 1,765 13 1,778 3
Wadena 1,179 42 1,221 19
Waseca 1,946 17 1,963 16
Washington 19,936 918 20,854 242
Watonwan 1,069 9 1,078 8
Wilkin 603 38 641 10
Winona 3,957 39 3,996 48
Wright 10,989 941 11,930 108
Yellow Medicine 887 68 955 17
Unknown/missing 376 22 398 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials