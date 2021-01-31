Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new cases, three new hospitalizations in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and three new hospitalizations.

The county has now had 2,614 total cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 91 are considered active.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Three people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Four people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

No new deaths were reported.

Statewide, there were 996 new cases, increasing the cumulative count to 461,807. Of that number, less than 16,000 are considered active cases and 450 people were hospitalized, including 95 in intensive care, as of Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state reported 13 new deaths from eight counties, of which seven resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to early 90s.

The state has now had 6,200 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,929 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 1,122 total cases; no new deaths

• Mower County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,827 total cases; no new deaths

• Steele County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases, two new probable cases; 2,846 total cases; no new deaths

• Waseca County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 1,968 total cases; no new deaths

The state reported 30,362 new tests were completed, included 25,819 PCR tests and 4,543 antigen tests.