Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:55 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Thirty-four new COVID-19 deaths were reported across Minnesota on Wednesday, including two people from Freeborn County.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, one person from the county was between 65 and 69 and the other was between 75 and 79.

The county has now had 23 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The county also had 25 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case, increasing the county’s cumulative cases to 2,479 since the start of the pandemic. Of that number, 183 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The department stated the new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• Two people between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Three people in their 20s

• Three people in their 30s

• Three people in their 50s

• Six people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• Two people in their 90s

The state had 1,237 new cases reported and has now had 449,492 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Of that number, about 17,000 are still considered active and 570 are hospitalized, including 111 in intensive care as of Tuesday.

The deaths came from 20 counties across the state, ranging in age from 40s to late 90s. Twenty resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 5,979 total deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,810 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 1,067 total cases
  • Mower County: 18 new lab-confirmed cases, five new probable cases; 3,678 total cases
  • Steele County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 2,748 total cases
  • Waseca County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 1,901 total cases

The state reported 18,393 new tests were completed, including 14,745 PCR tests and 3,648 antigen tests.

 

    Financials