Daily COVID-19 update: 20 new cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 20 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 2,515 cases.

Of the total, 169 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases Friday included the following:

• Two people between 0 and 4

• One person between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Four people in their 20s

• Three people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

Statewide there were 1,525 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 452,268. Of that number, almost 18,000 are considered active cases and 558 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 98 in intensive care.

Twenty-one new deaths were reported from 14 counties across the state, ranging in age from late 40s to early 90s. Eleven of the people who died lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one was homeless.

The state has now had 6,032 total deaths, of which 3,836 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: Six new lab-confirmed cases, three probable cases; 1,084 total cases

• Mower Conty: 13 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 2,708 total cases

• Steele County: 23 new lab-confirmed caess; 2,781 total cases

• Waseca County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,919 total cases

Across the state, 42,680 new tests were completed, including 39,611 PCR tests and 3,069 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths