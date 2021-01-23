Daily COVID-19 update: 21 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 2,536 cases.

Of that number, 159 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. One new person was hospitalized.

The department reported the following new cases:

• Two new cases between 5 and 9

• One new case between 10 and 14

• One new case between 15 and 19

• Three new cases in their 20s

• Five new cases in their 40s

• Six new cases in their 50s

• Two new cases in their 60s

• One new case in their 80s

Statewide, 1,565 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 453,808. Of that number, about 17,000 are considered active cases and 543 people were hospitalized, including 104 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Thirty-one new deaths were reported in 19 counties across the state. Aside from one person in their early 30s and a person in their early 50s, the remainder ranged in age from late 60s to over 100. Seventeen resided in long-term care facilities.

The state has now had 6,063 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,853 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on area counties:

• Faribault County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 1,088 total cases

• Mower County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,721 total cases

• Steele County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 2,785 total cases

• Waseca County: nine new lab-confirmed cases; 1,928 total cases

The state health department reported 43,302 new tests were completed, including 39,555 PCR tests and 3,747 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths