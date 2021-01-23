January 24, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 21 new cases reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 4:53 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021

Freeborn County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 2,536 cases.

Of that number, 159 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. One new person was hospitalized.

The department reported the following new cases:

• Two new cases between 5 and 9

• One new case between 10 and 14

• One new case between 15 and 19

• Three new cases in their 20s

• Five new cases in their 40s

• Six new cases in their 50s

• Two new cases in their 60s

• One new case in their 80s

Statewide, 1,565 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 453,808. Of that number, about 17,000 are considered active cases  and 543 people were hospitalized, including 104 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Thirty-one new deaths were reported in 19 counties across the state. Aside from one person in their early 30s and a person in their early 50s, the remainder ranged in age from late 60s to over 100. Seventeen resided in long-term care facilities.

The state has now had 6,063 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,853 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on area counties:

• Faribault County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 1,088 total cases

• Mower County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,721 total cases

• Steele County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 2,785 total cases

• Waseca County: nine new lab-confirmed cases; 1,928 total cases

The state health department reported 43,302 new tests were completed, including 39,555 PCR tests and 3,747 antigen tests.

 

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,085 27 1,112 33
Anoka 28,867 2,416 31,283 368
Becker 2,816 72 2,888 39
Beltrami 2,943 207 3,150 48
Benton 4,040 192 4,232 88
Big Stone 456 13 469 3
Blue Earth 5,416 52 5,468 33
Brown 2,127 47 2,174 34
Carlton 2,445 390 2,835 43
Carver 6,630 401 7,031 39
Cass 2,051 54 2,105 24
Chippewa 1,285 38 1,323 32
Chisago 4,323 258 4,581 38
Clay 6,464 112 6,576 84
Clearwater 657 30 687 14
Cook 114 1 115 0
Cottonwood 1,201 88 1,289 18
Crow Wing 4,804 87 4,891 78
Dakota 31,846 1,617 33,463 350
Dodge 1,374 12 1,386 4
Douglas 3,611 173 3,784 66
Faribault 1,077 11 1,088 16
Fillmore 1,248 16 1,264 6
Freeborn 2,515 21 2,536 23
Goodhue 3,505 48 3,553 62
Grant 434 4 438 8
Hennepin 90,595 3,543 94,138 1,495
Houston 1,347 51 1,398 14
Hubbard 1,457 45 1,502 38
Isanti 2,667 181 2,848 42
Itasca 2,827 44 2,871 43
Jackson 808 65 873 10
Kanabec 969 24 993 18
Kandiyohi 5,513 54 5,567 72
Kittson 336 37 373 20
Koochiching 591 12 603 10
Lac qui Parle 605 55 660 16
Lake 586 77 663 15
Lake of the Woods 189 7 196 1
Le Sueur 2,107 28 2,135 16
Lincoln 478 11 489 2
Lyon 2,959 88 3,047 38
Mahnomen 413 1 414 7
Marshall 686 17 703 15
Martin 1,679 38 1,717 26
McLeod 3,230 49 3,279 47
Meeker 1,983 29 2,012 33
Mille Lacs 2,068 82 2,150 45
Morrison 3,007 134 3,141 45
Mower 3,648 73 3,721 29
Murray 805 104 909 6
Nicollet 2,221 58 2,279 38
Nobles 3,656 88 3,744 47
Norman 421 4 425 8
Olmsted 10,670 69 10,739 75
Otter Tail 4,442 189 4,631 67
Pennington 921 89 1,010 16
Pine 2,541 155 2,696 14
Pipestone 925 39 964 23
Polk 3,102 204 3,306 60
Pope 736 10 746 5
Ramsey 38,910 1,599 40,509 748
Red Lake 277 43 320 4
Redwood 1,378 32 1,410 27
Renville 1,328 52 1,380 40
Rice 6,104 107 6,211 70
Rock 1,008 111 1,119 12
Roseau 1,550 113 1,663 17
Scott 11,640 490 12,130 98
Sherburne 7,720 558 8,278 68
Sibley 1,058 36 1,094 7
St. Louis 13,173 743 13,916 247
Stearns 17,417 634 18,051 190
Steele 2,772 13 2,785 10
Stevens 698 9 707 8
Swift 821 23 844 18
Todd 2,306 25 2,331 30
Traverse 212 49 261 3
Wabasha 1,729 12 1,741 3
Wadena 1,160 42 1,202 18
Waseca 1,912 16 1,928 16
Washington 19,599 872 20,471 234
Watonwan 1,060 8 1,068 8
Wilkin 599 35 634 9
Winona 3,905 37 3,942 48
Wright 10,865 891 11,756 107
Yellow Medicine 880 69 949 16
Unknown/missing 421 24 445 0
