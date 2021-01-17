January 18, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 24 new cases in Freeborn County; new deaths reported in area counties

By Staff Reports

Published 12:27 pm Sunday, January 17, 2021

Freeborn County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the county’s cumulative cases to 2,434.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, 23 new cases were lab-confirmed and one was a probable case. Three people were removed from the county’s list.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people 0 to 4

• One person 5 to 9

• Two people 10 to 14

• Three people in their 20s

• Six people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Three people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• Two people in their 90s

The county now has 215 active cases. One new person was hospitalized.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,364 new cases across the state on Sunday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 446,380. Of that number, about 19,000 are still considered active.

The state reported 40 new deaths, including one from both Faribault and Mower counties.

The person from Faribault County was between 70 and 74, and the person from Mower County was between 80 and 84.

Aside one person in their early 40s from Hennepin County, the other people who died ranged in age from early 60s to early 90s. Twenty-four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,927 deaths, of which 3,779 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department reported 31,567 new tests were completed Saturday, including 27,159 PCR tests and 4,408 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,047 29 1,076 33
Anoka 28,555 2,322 30,877 363
Becker 2,779 62 2,841 39
Beltrami 2,903 191 3,094 47
Benton 3,997 189 4,186 85
Big Stone 445 10 455 3
Blue Earth 5,340 49 5,389 33
Brown 2,099 46 2,145 34
Carlton 2,414 371 2,785 43
Carver 6,542 382 6,924 36
Cass 2,022 51 2,073 23
Chippewa 1,273 36 1,309 32
Chisago 4,262 246 4,508 32
Clay 6,398 104 6,502 80
Clearwater 655 30 685 14
Cook 113 1 114 0
Cottonwood 1,184 84 1,268 18
Crow Wing 4,734 79 4,813 74
Dakota 31,363 1,513 32,876 338
Dodge 1,326 12 1,338 4
Douglas 3,575 159 3,734 66
Faribault 1,038 8 1,046 16
Fillmore 1,208 16 1,224 5
Freeborn 2,415 19 2,434 20
Goodhue 3,409 44 3,453 58
Grant 425 4 429 8
Hennepin 89,367 3,380 92,747 1,474
Houston 1,307 49 1,356 13
Hubbard 1,449 43 1,492 38
Isanti 2,638 178 2,816 41
Itasca 2,798 42 2,840 43
Jackson 794 58 852 10
Kanabec 952 22 974 18
Kandiyohi 5,480 54 5,534 71
Kittson 335 37 372 19
Koochiching 582 11 593 10
Lac qui Parle 602 55 657 16
Lake 569 63 632 15
Lake of the Woods 183 7 190 1
Le Sueur 2,064 24 2,088 15
Lincoln 472 10 482 1
Lyon 2,922 84 3,006 36
Mahnomen 409 1 410 7
Marshall 687 16 703 15
Martin 1,655 38 1,693 26
McLeod 3,193 49 3,242 45
Meeker 1,962 30 1,992 33
Mille Lacs 2,057 79 2,136 46
Morrison 2,981 130 3,111 44
Mower 3,567 66 3,633 29
Murray 787 91 878 5
Nicollet 2,182 56 2,238 36
Nobles 3,606 81 3,687 46
Norman 420 3 423 8
Olmsted 10,348 65 10,413 75
Otter Tail 4,360 184 4,544 66
Pennington 904 84 988 15
Pine 2,512 148 2,660 13
Pipestone 901 38 939 23
Polk 3,077 202 3,279 56
Pope 727 10 737 5
Ramsey 38,292 1,528 39,820 736
Red Lake 274 42 316 4
Redwood 1,363 32 1,395 27
Renville 1,320 51 1,371 39
Rice 5,947 94 6,041 68
Rock 992 105 1,097 12
Roseau 1,541 113 1,654 16
Scott 11,455 462 11,917 96
Sherburne 7,646 543 8,189 65
Sibley 1,048 35 1,083 7
St. Louis 12,913 696 13,609 241
Stearns 17,210 603 17,813 187
Steele 2,709 13 2,722 9
Stevens 688 9 697 8
Swift 808 23 831 18
Todd 2,291 25 2,316 30
Traverse 209 41 250 3
Wabasha 1,683 12 1,695 3
Wadena 1,153 43 1,196 16
Waseca 1,873 16 1,889 16
Washington 19,256 810 20,066 227
Watonwan 1,055 8 1,063 8
Wilkin 589 33 622 9
Winona 3,836 36 3,872 46
Wright 10,722 848 11,570 104
Yellow Medicine 866 69 935 14
Unknown/missing 410 26 436 0
