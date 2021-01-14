Daily COVID-19 update: 35 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday out of a total 1,598 new cases across the state, according to the daily update from health officials.

Thirty-three of the cases were lab-confirmed cases, and two were probable cases.

The county has now had 2,372 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 259 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people between 0 and 4

• Three people between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Eight people in their 20s

• Five people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• Two people in their 90s

Statewide, there have been 441,935 total cases since the start of the pandemic, of which about 21,000 remain active and 645 people are hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 131 in intensive care.

Forty-three new deaths were reported from 18 counties, of which 23 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and two resided in group homes or behavioral health facilities.

The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to over 100.

The state has now had 5,817 cumulative deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,716 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 1,032 total cases

• Mower County: 20 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,580 total cases

• Steele County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases; 2,685 total cases

• Waseca County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 1,875 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths