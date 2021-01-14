January 14, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 35 new cases reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:03 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

Freeborn County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday out of a total 1,598 new cases across the state, according to the daily update from health officials.

Thirty-three of the cases were lab-confirmed cases, and two were probable cases.

The county has now had 2,372 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 259 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people between 0 and 4

• Three people between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Eight people in their 20s

• Five people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• Two people in their 90s

Statewide, there have been 441,935 total cases since the start of the pandemic, of which about 21,000 remain active and 645 people are hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 131 in intensive care.

Forty-three new deaths were reported from 18 counties, of which 23 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and two resided in group homes or behavioral health facilities.

The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to over 100.

The state has now had 5,817 cumulative deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,716 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 1,032 total cases

• Mower County: 20 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,580 total cases

• Steele County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases; 2,685 total cases

• Waseca County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 1,875 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,040 26 1,066 33
Anoka 28,363 2,275 30,638 354
Becker 2,735 59 2,794 38
Beltrami 2,870 187 3,057 46
Benton 3,961 187 4,148 85
Big Stone 442 9 451 3
Blue Earth 5,291 47 5,338 33
Brown 2,078 45 2,123 34
Carlton 2,401 368 2,769 42
Carver 6,495 371 6,866 36
Cass 1,992 46 2,038 23
Chippewa 1,270 36 1,306 32
Chisago 4,226 237 4,463 31
Clay 6,334 98 6,432 78
Clearwater 653 28 681 14
Cook 113 0 113 0
Cottonwood 1,171 80 1,251 18
Crow Wing 4,688 77 4,765 73
Dakota 31,085 1,466 32,551 324
Dodge 1,301 12 1,313 4
Douglas 3,550 153 3,703 66
Faribault 1,024 8 1,032 14
Fillmore 1,192 16 1,208 4
Freeborn 2,353 19 2,372 19
Goodhue 3,364 43 3,407 57
Grant 420 4 424 7
Hennepin 88,595 3,264 91,859 1,461
Houston 1,283 49 1,332 13
Hubbard 1,432 37 1,469 37
Isanti 2,620 174 2,794 40
Itasca 2,769 42 2,811 43
Jackson 787 58 845 10
Kanabec 947 21 968 18
Kandiyohi 5,459 51 5,510 69
Kittson 329 37 366 19
Koochiching 568 11 579 10
Lac qui Parle 598 54 652 16
Lake 560 62 622 15
Lake of the Woods 167 7 174 1
Le Sueur 2,041 24 2,065 15
Lincoln 468 9 477 1
Lyon 2,903 84 2,987 35
Mahnomen 406 1 407 7
Marshall 685 16 701 15
Martin 1,645 37 1,682 26
McLeod 3,167 49 3,216 44
Meeker 1,944 30 1,974 33
Mille Lacs 2,038 78 2,116 45
Morrison 2,958 129 3,087 43
Mower 3,517 63 3,580 26
Murray 771 87 858 5
Nicollet 2,166 55 2,221 36
Nobles 3,568 78 3,646 46
Norman 418 3 421 8
Olmsted 10,185 63 10,248 70
Otter Tail 4,324 174 4,498 60
Pennington 878 81 959 15
Pine 2,495 143 2,638 13
Pipestone 891 34 925 22
Polk 3,067 200 3,267 54
Pope 726 9 735 5
Ramsey 37,928 1,477 39,405 729
Red Lake 273 42 315 4
Redwood 1,353 32 1,385 27
Renville 1,310 51 1,361 39
Rice 5,861 91 5,952 66
Rock 985 100 1,085 11
Roseau 1,536 113 1,649 16
Scott 11,345 441 11,786 93
Sherburne 7,585 538 8,123 64
Sibley 1,040 35 1,075 7
St. Louis 12,782 671 13,453 237
Stearns 17,099 587 17,686 184
Steele 2,675 12 2,687 9
Stevens 687 9 696 8
Swift 803 23 826 17
Todd 2,276 24 2,300 29
Traverse 208 35 243 3
Wabasha 1,659 12 1,671 2
Wadena 1,139 43 1,182 14
Waseca 1,860 15 1,875 15
Washington 19,035 792 19,827 221
Watonwan 1,046 8 1,054 8
Wilkin 587 30 617 9
Winona 3,803 36 3,839 46
Wright 10,655 830 11,485 101
Yellow Medicine 857 68 925 14
Unknown/missing 410 25 435 0
