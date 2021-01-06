Daily COVID-19 update: 67 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, including 2 in the area
Minnesota continued a trend of lower new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 2,346 new cases reported.
The state has now had 427,587 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which about 20,000 are still in isolation and 817 people are hospitalized, including 140 in intensive care as of Tuesday.
The state reported 67 new deaths, including one person in both Mower and Waseca counties. The person in Mower County was between 90 and 94, and the person in Waseca County was between 85 and 89.
The people who died statewide ranged in age from late 40s to over 100, and 40 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
The state has now had 5,528 cumulative deaths from COVID-19, of which 3,553 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Freeborn County reported 16 new lab-confirmed cases and two probable cases, increasing its total cases to 2,094.
Of the county’s total cases, 168 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. One new person was hospitalized, and 104 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.
The new cases included the following:
- One person between 15 and 19
- Three people in their 20s
- One person in their 30s
- Two people in their 40s
- Seven people in their 50s
- Three people in their 60s
- One person in their 70s
The following is an update on other area counties:
- Faribault County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 954 total cases
- Mower County: nine new lab-confirmed cases; 3,392 total cases
- Steele County: two new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 2,551 total cases
- Waseca County: four new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,806 total cases
Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths
|County
|Total confirmed cases
|Total probable cases
|Total cases
|Total deaths
|Aitkin
|1,012
|23
|1,035
|32
|Anoka
|27,559
|2,076
|29,635
|335
|Becker
|2,673
|52
|2,725
|37
|Beltrami
|2,807
|132
|2,939
|44
|Benton
|3,829
|175
|4,004
|82
|Big Stone
|439
|9
|448
|3
|Blue Earth
|5,112
|41
|5,153
|30
|Brown
|2,002
|42
|2,044
|32
|Carlton
|2,348
|327
|2,675
|38
|Carver
|6,275
|317
|6,592
|34
|Cass
|1,925
|41
|1,966
|20
|Chippewa
|1,258
|34
|1,292
|30
|Chisago
|4,081
|214
|4,295
|28
|Clay
|6,208
|72
|6,280
|78
|Clearwater
|644
|22
|666
|14
|Cook
|108
|0
|108
|0
|Cottonwood
|1,149
|81
|1,230
|15
|Crow Wing
|4,537
|66
|4,603
|67
|Dakota
|29,910
|1,224
|31,134
|285
|Dodge
|1,205
|5
|1,210
|4
|Douglas
|3,431
|137
|3,568
|63
|Faribault
|945
|9
|954
|11
|Fillmore
|1,119
|15
|1,134
|2
|Freeborn
|2,084
|10
|2,094
|18
|Goodhue
|3,157
|39
|3,196
|49
|Grant
|406
|3
|409
|7
|Hennepin
|85,540
|2,837
|88,377
|1,408
|Houston
|1,170
|47
|1,217
|13
|Hubbard
|1,388
|26
|1,414
|37
|Isanti
|2,546
|160
|2,706
|33
|Itasca
|2,684
|40
|2,724
|40
|Jackson
|756
|48
|804
|8
|Kanabec
|922
|21
|943
|18
|Kandiyohi
|5,390
|49
|5,439
|66
|Kittson
|306
|36
|342
|18
|Koochiching
|545
|11
|556
|9
|Lac qui Parle
|577
|47
|624
|15
|Lake
|519
|47
|566
|15
|Lake of the Woods
|152
|5
|157
|1
|Le Sueur
|1,973
|22
|1,995
|15
|Lincoln
|454
|8
|462
|1
|Lyon
|2,822
|70
|2,892
|29
|Mahnomen
|396
|1
|397
|7
|Marshall
|667
|16
|683
|13
|Martin
|1,576
|27
|1,603
|25
|McLeod
|3,086
|49
|3,135
|40
|Meeker
|1,883
|27
|1,910
|32
|Mille Lacs
|2,000
|69
|2,069
|43
|Morrison
|2,867
|116
|2,983
|43
|Mower
|3,347
|45
|3,392
|25
|Murray
|726
|47
|773
|5
|Nicollet
|2,082
|45
|2,127
|33
|Nobles
|3,490
|63
|3,553
|46
|Norman
|411
|2
|413
|8
|Olmsted
|9,610
|41
|9,651
|64
|Otter Tail
|4,154
|156
|4,310
|53
|Pennington
|838
|76
|914
|14
|Pine
|2,428
|120
|2,548
|12
|Pipestone
|854
|31
|885
|21
|Polk
|3,026
|193
|3,219
|52
|Pope
|692
|5
|697
|4
|Ramsey
|36,639
|1,348
|37,987
|698
|Red Lake
|271
|41
|312
|4
|Redwood
|1,298
|29
|1,327
|26
|Renville
|1,273
|51
|1,324
|39
|Rice
|5,589
|76
|5,665
|57
|Rock
|967
|76
|1,043
|10
|Roseau
|1,506
|114
|1,620
|14
|Scott
|10,915
|365
|11,280
|85
|Sherburne
|7,380
|497
|7,877
|58
|Sibley
|1,008
|34
|1,042
|5
|St. Louis
|12,350
|574
|12,924
|213
|Stearns
|16,721
|528
|17,249
|175
|Steele
|2,543
|8
|2,551
|9
|Stevens
|670
|8
|678
|7
|Swift
|787
|22
|809
|16
|Todd
|2,237
|21
|2,258
|27
|Traverse
|192
|29
|221
|2
|Wabasha
|1,559
|9
|1,568
|2
|Wadena
|1,109
|41
|1,150
|12
|Waseca
|1,799
|7
|1,806
|15
|Washington
|18,324
|686
|19,010
|198
|Watonwan
|1,029
|7
|1,036
|7
|Wilkin
|573
|20
|593
|9
|Winona
|3,626
|38
|3,664
|45
|Wright
|10,330
|741
|11,071
|90
|Yellow Medicine
|836
|62
|898
|14
|Unknown/missing
|405
|24
|429
|0
