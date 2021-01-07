Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 39 new cases

Freeborn County reported an additional 39 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The new cases increase the county’s cumulative cases to 2,152, of which 190 are considered active cases. Three new people were reported hospitalized in the last day, increasing the total hospitalized during the pandemic from COVID-19 to 107.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported the new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Nine people in their 20s

• Three people in their 30s

• Eight people in their 40s

• Seven people in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• One person in their 80s

• Two people in their 90s

The state reported 2,004 new cases, increasing its cumulative total to 429,570. Of that number about 21,000 cases are still considered active and 787 people are hospitalized, including 135 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state had 44 new deaths from 20 counties, including 23 people who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one person in a hotel or motel.

The people who died ranged in age from late 40s to over 100.

The state has now had 5,572 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,576 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 981 total cases

• Mower County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,417 total cases

• Steele County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,564 total cases

• Waseca County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,825 total cases

The state reported 42,049 total tests were completed Wednesday, including 35,162 PCR tests and 6,887 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths