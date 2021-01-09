January 9, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 41 new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:45 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

Freeborn County reported 41 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday as part of the daily update from health officials.

The new cases are part of 2,489 new cases reported across the state.

Freeborn County has now had 2,214 cumulative cases. Information about the new cases or how many cases are considered active has not yet been released.

Minnesota has had 434,413 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which almost 22,000 are considered active. As of Thursday, 759 people were hospitalized, including 130 in intensive care.

The state reported 43 new deaths from 22 counties, ranging in age from late 40s to over 100.

Twenty-one of the people who died resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 5,663 cumulative deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,626 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update from area counties:

• Faribault County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,006 total cases

• Mower County: 34 new lab-confirmed cases, 1 new probable case; 3,479 total cases

• Steele County: 22 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,605 total cases

• Waseca County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases, four new probable cases; 1,856 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,022 25 1,047 33
Anoka 28,021 2,189 30,210 346
Becker 2,707 56 2,763 38
Beltrami 2,830 164 2,994 45
Benton 3,894 182 4,076 84
Big Stone 440 9 449 3
Blue Earth 5,220 43 5,263 32
Brown 2,040 44 2,084 34
Carlton 2,371 359 2,730 40
Carver 6,412 343 6,755 34
Cass 1,958 44 2,002 21
Chippewa 1,267 35 1,302 31
Chisago 4,170 232 4,402 29
Clay 6,272 85 6,357 78
Clearwater 649 27 676 14
Cook 109 0 109 0
Cottonwood 1,156 82 1,238 16
Crow Wing 4,594 72 4,666 71
Dakota 30,594 1,371 31,965 298
Dodge 1,266 7 1,273 4
Douglas 3,504 149 3,653 64
Faribault 998 8 1,006 13
Fillmore 1,154 15 1,169 2
Freeborn 2,202 12 2,214 18
Goodhue 3,271 41 3,312 52
Grant 412 5 417 7
Hennepin 87,175 3,090 90,265 1,443
Houston 1,231 49 1,280 13
Hubbard 1,409 33 1,442 37
Isanti 2,593 171 2,764 37
Itasca 2,727 40 2,767 41
Jackson 770 52 822 10
Kanabec 935 21 956 18
Kandiyohi 5,421 51 5,472 68
Kittson 320 36 356 19
Koochiching 558 11 569 10
Lac qui Parle 592 53 645 16
Lake 536 53 589 15
Lake of the Woods 158 5 163 1
Le Sueur 2,016 23 2,039 15
Lincoln 467 8 475 1
Lyon 2,879 75 2,954 32
Mahnomen 401 1 402 7
Marshall 679 16 695 15
Martin 1,608 35 1,643 26
McLeod 3,140 49 3,189 41
Meeker 1,914 28 1,942 33
Mille Lacs 2,025 75 2,100 45
Morrison 2,921 128 3,049 43
Mower 3,431 48 3,479 26
Murray 752 79 831 5
Nicollet 2,135 51 2,186 36
Nobles 3,525 74 3,599 46
Norman 415 3 418 8
Olmsted 9,929 49 9,978 66
Otter Tail 4,244 164 4,408 57
Pennington 844 79 923 15
Pine 2,468 134 2,602 12
Pipestone 873 32 905 22
Polk 3,049 198 3,247 53
Pope 716 8 724 5
Ramsey 37,333 1,415 38,748 718
Red Lake 271 42 313 4
Redwood 1,326 30 1,356 27
Renville 1,296 51 1,347 39
Rice 5,749 81 5,830 62
Rock 973 88 1,061 11
Roseau 1,526 113 1,639 16
Scott 11,188 403 11,591 91
Sherburne 7,505 518 8,023 62
Sibley 1,022 34 1,056 6
St. Louis 12,586 616 13,202 226
Stearns 16,937 562 17,499 179
Steele 2,596 9 2,605 9
Stevens 681 8 689 8
Swift 796 22 818 17
Todd 2,259 22 2,281 29
Traverse 202 32 234 2
Wabasha 1,613 12 1,625 2
Wadena 1,126 42 1,168 12
Waseca 1,842 14 1,856 16
Washington 18,704 745 19,449 211
Watonwan 1,037 8 1,045 7
Wilkin 582 25 607 9
Winona 3,700 36 3,736 45
Wright 10,486 791 11,277 97
Yellow Medicine 850 66 916 14
Unknown/missing 406 26 432 0
