January 21, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: State passes 6K COVID-19 deaths; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 1:12 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

More than 6,000 people have now died from COVID-19 across Minnesota, according to health officials.

Thirty-two new deaths were reported Thursday from 23 counties, including one person between 70 and 74 from Steele County. The people who died ranged in age from late 50s to late 90s.

Fifteen resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and one lived in a jail or prison.

The new deaths increased the cumulative deaths to 6,011 since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,825 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there were 1,292 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 450,762. Of that number, about 17,000 are considered active and 558 are hospitalized, including 98 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 16 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s cumulative case total to 2,495.

Of that total, 182 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people in their 20s

• One person in their 20s

• One person in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• One person in their 60s

• Three people in their 80s

• Three people in their 90s

Faribault County had six new lab-confirmed cases; Mower County had 14 lab-confirmed and one probable case; Steele County had 11 new lab-confirmed cases; and Waseca County had six new lab-confirmed cases.

Across the state, 41,333 new tests were completed, including 35,588 PCR tests and 5,745 antigen tests.

 

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,058 27 1,085 33
Anoka 28,733 2,385 31,118 366
Becker 2,802 67 2,869 39
Beltrami 2,931 201 3,132 48
Benton 4,024 191 4,215 87
Big Stone 454 12 466 3
Blue Earth 5,397 51 5,448 33
Brown 2,111 47 2,158 34
Carlton 2,432 390 2,822 43
Carver 6,587 396 6,983 38
Cass 2,034 50 2,084 24
Chippewa 1,280 37 1,317 32
Chisago 4,297 253 4,550 36
Clay 6,435 111 6,546 81
Clearwater 656 30 686 14
Cook 114 1 115 0
Cottonwood 1,189 89 1,278 18
Crow Wing 4,780 88 4,868 77
Dakota 31,663 1,580 33,243 348
Dodge 1,350 12 1,362 4
Douglas 3,599 167 3,766 66
Faribault 1,066 8 1,074 16
Fillmore 1,237 16 1,253 5
Freeborn 2,474 21 2,495 23
Goodhue 3,466 46 3,512 59
Grant 425 4 429 8
Hennepin 90,028 3,483 93,511 1,486
Houston 1,341 49 1,390 14
Hubbard 1,454 45 1,499 38
Isanti 2,652 180 2,832 41
Itasca 2,816 43 2,859 43
Jackson 804 59 863 10
Kanabec 957 23 980 18
Kandiyohi 5,503 54 5,557 72
Kittson 335 37 372 20
Koochiching 588 11 599 10
Lac qui Parle 602 55 657 16
Lake 580 76 656 15
Lake of the Woods 188 7 195 1
Le Sueur 2,091 26 2,117 16
Lincoln 478 11 489 2
Lyon 2,948 85 3,033 38
Mahnomen 412 1 413 7
Marshall 686 17 703 15
Martin 1,675 38 1,713 26
McLeod 3,216 49 3,265 46
Meeker 1,977 29 2,006 33
Mille Lacs 2,065 82 2,147 45
Morrison 2,996 133 3,129 45
Mower 3,622 72 3,694 29
Murray 801 98 899 5
Nicollet 2,207 57 2,264 37
Nobles 3,638 86 3,724 46
Norman 420 4 424 8
Olmsted 10,551 69 10,620 75
Otter Tail 4,406 187 4,593 67
Pennington 916 87 1,003 15
Pine 2,524 154 2,678 14
Pipestone 917 38 955 23
Polk 3,096 204 3,300 59
Pope 732 10 742 5
Ramsey 38,651 1,569 40,220 742
Red Lake 276 42 318 4
Redwood 1,373 33 1,406 27
Renville 1,326 52 1,378 40
Rice 6,041 98 6,139 69
Rock 1,000 106 1,106 12
Roseau 1,548 113 1,661 17
Scott 11,558 477 12,035 97
Sherburne 7,688 551 8,239 66
Sibley 1,053 36 1,089 7
St. Louis 13,050 727 13,777 244
Stearns 17,335 622 17,957 188
Steele 2,745 13 2,758 10
Stevens 694 9 703 8
Swift 815 23 838 18
Todd 2,300 25 2,325 30
Traverse 210 45 255 3
Wabasha 1,717 12 1,729 3
Wadena 1,161 43 1,204 17
Waseca 1,892 15 1,907 16
Washington 19,432 850 20,282 231
Watonwan 1,059 8 1,067 8
Wilkin 594 35 629 9
Winona 3,883 36 3,919 48
Wright 10,811 877 11,688 106
Yellow Medicine 870 69 939 16
Unknown/missing 414 25 439 0
