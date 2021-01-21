Daily COVID-19 update: State passes 6K COVID-19 deaths; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

More than 6,000 people have now died from COVID-19 across Minnesota, according to health officials.

Thirty-two new deaths were reported Thursday from 23 counties, including one person between 70 and 74 from Steele County. The people who died ranged in age from late 50s to late 90s.

Fifteen resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and one lived in a jail or prison.

The new deaths increased the cumulative deaths to 6,011 since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,825 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there were 1,292 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 450,762. Of that number, about 17,000 are considered active and 558 are hospitalized, including 98 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 16 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s cumulative case total to 2,495.

Of that total, 182 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people in their 20s

• One person in their 20s

• One person in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• One person in their 60s

• Three people in their 80s

• Three people in their 90s

Faribault County had six new lab-confirmed cases; Mower County had 14 lab-confirmed and one probable case; Steele County had 11 new lab-confirmed cases; and Waseca County had six new lab-confirmed cases.

Across the state, 41,333 new tests were completed, including 35,588 PCR tests and 5,745 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths