Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce’s Businesses of the Year.

Congratulations to St. John’s Lutheran Community, Arcadian Bank, and Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda Ltd., which were named as Businesses of the Year on Friday in a video posted on Facebook by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce.

Though the chamber was unable to have its annual meeting, it prepared a video highlighting the businesses and other endeavors by the chamber, as well as its board members and ambassadors.

Congratulations also to Heather Lee, who was awarded Ambassador of the Year, and Robyn Joel, who was named Volunteer of the Year.

All of the businesses and individuals recognized through the video are working to better the community and can often be seen contributing to many worthwhile causes in the community.

We thank you for your efforts in making Albert Lea and Freeborn Count a place where many can be proud to live.

To people supporting local businesses.

Thank you to all the area residents who are making a concerted effort to support local businesses. Whether it’s through takeout, delivery or curbside pickup, every little bit helps.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz this week announced he is loosening restrictions on indoor dining at restaurants and bars starting Monday, so many of these establishments will reopen their doors for this option as well.

We hope this will provide a boost for these businesses.

If you don’t feel comfortable dining in one of these establishments yet, please continue to support them by takeout or delivery.

Many of these restaurants have worked very hard to find creative ways to serve their customers but undoubtedly are struggling because they have not been able to be fully open.

As we move forward into 2021, we ask that you remember all the support these businesses give to the community in typical years and even now many continue to give even in the midst of the hardships they face. Let’s help them in their time of need as a way to say thanks for all they have done for the community.

To the return of students to in-person learning.

Students in Albert Lea will return to in-person

learning on Monday after switching to complete distance learning since November.

We wish everyone the best as they begin this second semester and thank all of the teachers and administrators who are working to make it a success and to ensure safety for all.

For those students who will continue on with distance learning for the semester, we wish you the best as well and hope you find success.

It has been an unusual year for everyone, but we know that much can be learned.

We ask everyone to practice patience and to diligently do your part — not only for the academics but for safety as well.