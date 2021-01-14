January 14, 2021

Groundbreaking celebrated for new MercyOne clinic

By Staff Reports

Published 2:09 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

By Hallie Cantu

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, representatives from MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and community members celebrated the groundbreaking Thursday morning for the new MercyOne Clinic in Northbridge Mall.

Look for a full story to follow.

