Hagedorn objects to counting of votes in Arizona, Pennsylvania

First District Congressman Jim Hagedorn Wednesday voted to object to the counting of Electoral College votes for Arizona and Pennsylvania, the only disputed slates of electors considered and voted upon by the U.S. House and Senate.

According to a news release, Hagedorn cited concerns about the constitutionality of individual actors in various states making wholesale changes to election laws without the consent of respective state Legislatures, as is required under the United States Constitution.

“In the closing months of the presidential race, partisan government officials and courts, often at the behest of organized liberal activists, amended or suspended election laws and voting procedures in several key states, and did so without approval from state Legislatures,” he said. “These unilateral and unconstitutional actions, influenced the outcomes of elections, called into question the integrity of the 2020 presidential election and needlessly created a constitutional crisis.

“We must shine a light on the unilateral actions of state officials and courts, who subverted the proper authority of state legislatures to change election laws. For our republic and the Electoral College process to properly function, the U.S. Constitution must be respected.

“My votes today are intended to encourage state legislatures to reclaim their authority and restore election integrity. Moving forward, Electoral College inequities must be addressed in a timely fashion by state legislatures, and, when necessary, the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Lastly, I continue to advocate for a commission, created by Congress and comprised of House, Senate and Supreme Court members, to perform a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election.”