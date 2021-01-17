Hollandale teen injured in crash in Mower County

An 18-year-old Hollandale woman was injured in a crash Saturday morning on Minnesota Highway 251 in Mower County.

Aubrieana Rae Strain was taken by Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Her injuries were listed as not life-threatening.

The report states Strain was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on Highway 251 at Highway 218 in Udolpho Township when the vehicle went off the roadway and into the east ditch.

The crash occurred at 8:03 a.m., and the road was listed as snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Austin Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Strain was wearing her seat belt and alcohol was not a factor.