Irene Slette, age 86, of Walters, MN, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Thorncrest Senior Living in Albert Lea, MN. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Walters Cemetery with Pastor Don Rose officiating. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see brussheitner.com to leave online condolences.

Irene was born March 14, 1934 in Winnebago County, IA, the daughter of Irvin and Palma (Peterson) Ausen. She married Orville Slette in 1954 and they started farming near Walters, MN.

She is survived by her children: Sandra (Orlin) Goemann of Plymouth, MN, Shirley Sandt (Bruce Thisted) of Kiester, MN, Diane (Tim) Fiebelkorn of Kiester, MN, Darell Slette of Walters, MN, and Janet (Ron) Fiedler of Walters, MN; daughter-in-law Kim Slette; grandchildren: Victor Stafne, Ashley Stafne, Alex Stafne, Beau Fiedler, Adam Sandt, Desiree Sandt, Dan (Katie) Goemann, Kristin Goeman, Dana Tatge, Travis Fiebelkorn (Sadie Burkow), Leah Slette, Lindsey (Travis) Clark, Katlyn Slette (Ben Wigern), Makenzie Slette (Corey Ehlert); great grand-children Kylie Slette, Lauren Gehrke, Mason and Sofia Clark, Elijah and Sydney Haugland, Wyatt and Nora Goemann, Noah Reidl; brother Ronald Ausen of Northwood, IA; grandpets: Baby, Lucy, Luverne, Jack and Bucky.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Orville; sons: Loren and Larry Slette.