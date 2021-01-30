Letter: Civil War Round Table to resume

The Civil War Round Table resumes with a presentation by the Rev. Matt Griggs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brookside Education Center in the former school board meeting room. His topic will be “The Free State Of Jones,” about one of the pockets of zealous pro-unionists in the Old South. The traditional drawing for a free book will be held after the Q&A session immediately following his presentation.

Participants are asked to park on the south (back) side of the school. This event is free and open to the general public. Be certain to wear a mask and practice safe distancing.

Richard Mammel

Albert Lea