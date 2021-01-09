Letter: Hagedorn has backed up Trump

Yesterday’s actions by Jim Hagedorn after the attack on the U.S. Capitol building shows that he is unfit for office, and he does not represent his constituents. He only has allegiance to Donald Trump — a man who in the last 24 hours has acted so heinously that his own party is currently trying to distance themselves from him. His own cabinet members and staff are actually discussing the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from the presidency.

And what did Jim Hagedorn do? Instead of taking the opportunity to take a stand against Trump’s lies of a “rigged” election, Hagedorn backed them up. This is after the fact that a hoard of terrorists with guns and pipe bombs overran the Capitol building. Congressmen and congresswomen fearing for their lives were whisked out of the building to go into hiding in undisclosed locations. Members of his own party were giving interviews during this time from these undisclosed locations, and some of them finally came to their senses and admitted that Trump is a monster — a monster intent on destroying the country he is the president of. Some even decided in the interest of preserving our nation to abandon Trump’s lies and admit the election was fair and Trump lost. But not Jim Hagedorn. He doubled down on the lies, voting twice in favor of objecting to the electoral count.

When U.S. history looks back on this horrific day, Jim Hagedorn will probably not even be mentioned. Because unlike the seditious Trump, Cruz and Hawley he is a minor footnote to the nation — one of 122 cowardly Republican U.S. representatives who still after an armed insurrection, where four people died, did not have the backbone to stand up to Donald Trump. Even after Trump removed the mask and showed the entire world what a monster he is. No, the rest of the nation does not care about the actions of Jim Hagedorn, but if you live in his district, I sure hope you do. And you should understand that Jim Hagedorn is our shame to bear.

Chad Alladin

Madison Lake