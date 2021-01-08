Letter: Pray for the nation

All U.S. citizens are given a voice in government to protect our constitutional freedom, integrity of our electoral system, the unborn and religious freedoms.

One hundred thousand were in attendance at the Trump rally in Washington, D.C. A friend said he and his family were there for a couple days. He said, “The news is lying. We are hearing so many wrong things — we are literally living fake news. We were there and some things they were saying happened or what was said by President Trump is definitely fabrications. We think the whole thing was infiltrated by a rogue bad group.”

Crazy militia dressed people moved in after the rally got to the Capitol. There was one red signal flare that went off and people moved forward, so it seemed very infiltrated and planned.

The rally (on Jan. 5) was patriotic and encouraging! People attended from every state plus other countries. People we met kept saying, “It’s so wonderful to see people here who think the same as we, who want to save our country.”

It’s just heartbreaking this is happening in our country. I’ve seen this before in other countries but never thought the U.S. would experience this. He left with his family as change was apparent.

My friend spoke with two different people at gas stations and restaurants on the way to Pennsylvania. One group said they were at the inauguration scaffolding and there were officers (city police, federal agents) trying to disperse people to have them leave the scaffolding and started pelting people with rubber bullets and throwing tear gas. The people at the rally quickly picked it up and threw it back at the police. They had none themselves; they merely threw back. The Christian group — really nice people — said when they were up by the Capitol, the police there opened the barricades and said, “Come in.” So they walked in. The doors were unlocked, and the worst thing they noticed was that some were smoking inside the Capitol; otherwise, it was like a museum. People just walked in and were taking pictures and videos of the walls of artwork and admiring the building. He said it was a single file line on the entry and one going out. Everything was peaceful.

It’s all very suspicious and sad we can’t trust the media or politicians.

To me, the White House is to be respected and guarded, so where did the groups come from who were climbing the walls with rope and backpacks? Why were there not enough security guards to protect the families? The building was in harm’s way as an alert had previously been reported.

We’ve seen what happened in Minneapolis and other cities — burning, looting, rioting and destruction of property plus defunding of police. President Trump said, “Go home, now,” and everyone knew there was a curfew at 6 p.m. Police have the right to kill those who are climbing walls or destroying the Capitol with 10 years in jail.

Pray for our nation.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea