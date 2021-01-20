Letter: Work to build a culture where all life matters

A frequent writer to the Tribune has tried time and again to make the case that people who support the right to life of a child in the womb, care only for this child until he or she is born and then forget about them. This is absurd and insulting on its face. If someone were to come along and rescue a child from drowning, would we then turn around and later criticize them for not paying for this child’s college education? I have been a part of the pro-life community nearly all of my life, and have yet to meet anyone who would dismiss a desperate child or mother that was in need. It is the members of solid pro-life organizations, Christian or otherwise, who statistically are the biggest givers of their time, talent and treasure in walking with fellow human beings from “womb to tomb.” In Christianity, it is a mandate! People can politically disagree on what the best strategies are in serving the common good, but one thing we must all come to understand is that abortion is an intrinsic evil and the preeminent life issue of our time!

Since the infamous Roe vs. Wade decision on Jan. 22, 1973, 61 million of our unborn sisters and brothers were never allowed the right to life. Talk about a cancel culture! I found it interesting that Justice Harry Blackmun, who wrote the majority opinion back in 1973, conceded that legally classifying fetuses as “persons” would instantly kill the Supreme Court’s decision and outlaw abortions due to the 14th Amendment’s right to due process and equal protection of law granted to everyone. Perhaps there was some confusion as to when life really begins back in 1973 by some, but due to the immense advances in science and technology, there is no question whatsoever in 2021. We know that at conception, the entire genetic code of the newly conceived child is written, yet, why are lawmakers so hellbent on keeping abortion legal that they would stake their entire careers, and yes, their very salvation on it?

Please join me in praying that the Biden administration and all newly elected officials would fully support the dignity of every person born and unborn and work to build a culture where all life matters.

Scott Bute

Alden