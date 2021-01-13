Mayo Clinic Health System scholarships offered to high school seniors

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea announced this week it will award 10 $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors in its service area who are interested in pursuing an education in health care. The Naeve Auxiliary in Albert Lea will also award three $1,000 scholarships to local seniors pursing an education in health care.

All scholarships are provided on the basis of leadership, commitment, character and academic ability, according to a press release. Complete scholarship information and applications are available from counselors in area high schools or at www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org under locations. Choose “Albert Lea,” click online services and then scholarships.

Applications should be returned to Kari Hall, volunteer coordinator, Mayo Clinic Health System, 404 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea, MN 56007 by March 22.

Applications will be reviewed by the scholarship committee. Those receiving scholarships will be notified in early April.