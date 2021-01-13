New self-care training video created for senior workers

National Alliance on Mental Illness-Minnesota, in collaboration with McCubbin Training and LeadingAge Minnesota has created a free, online training on “Healthcare for Heroes — Self-Care Training for Senior Workers.” The training helps caregivers develop personal strategies for managing stress and practicing self-care as they continue to provide care for others.

The training, which includes a salute from Gov. Tim Walz, is targeted for caregivers to older adults living in care centers, assisted living homes, their own home or adult foster care settings. It is about 20 minutes long and can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer.

To access the training go to namimn.org and see “Self-Care Training for Senior Workers.”

For more information, call 651-645-2948.