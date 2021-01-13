Online mental health support groups for individuals, families

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners as well as parents of children and teens. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences.

Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.