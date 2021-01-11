Phyllis (Scott) Scherb

The Funeral service for Phyllis Scherb, age 94, of Albert Lea, MN, will be held 10:30AM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home of Albert Lea with Rev. Tim O’Shields officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Tuesday, January 12 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Bear Lake Lutheran Cemetery. Because of Covid-19 masks are required during the visitation and service and all Social Distancing Rules will be followed. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Phyllis passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was the daughter of Byron and Esther (Toenges) Scott. Born November 8, 1926. She was baptized at the M.E. Methodist Church. She attended District 57 country school, and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1944. She was a member of Bear Lake Lutheran Church, Ruth Circle and WELCA. In past years, she was active in 4-H, Clover Valley Homemakers, Freeborn County Extension Group and M.E. Church Community Group.

During WWII, she was employed at the Land O’Lakes Egg Drying Plant. Later she became a Comptometer Operator at Wilson & Company. At 60, she joined the dietary staff at St. John’s Nursing Home and worked there for 9 years.

Phyllis and Julius Scherb were married in 1947. The union was blessed with two children Carol Lynn and Gregory. They lived and farmed in Southwest Albert Lea all their lives.

Phyllis treasured the time spent with her family, relatives and friends. She enjoyed being with her pet cats and dogs, doing crafts, needle work, playing cards, and board games.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Carol Lynn (Albert) Purdy; granddaughters, Krista (Noel) Ahnemann and Kelly (Paul) Kleven; great grandchildren, Caleb, Spencer and Elianna Kleven, Becca and Mikinley Ahnemann; sister-in-law, Janet Scherb; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius in 2002; son, Gregory in 2005; her parents; sisters, Dorothy (Don) Swedberg, Lorraine (Paul) Meinke; brother, Lawrence (Dorothy); In-laws, Irma (Manville) Hagen, Phillip Scherb and wives Mildred and Marjorie, Paul (Adeline) Scherb, Lucas Scherb, Martin (Mabel) Scherb and Eldo Scherb; special little friend Matthew Stenseth; niece, Baby Girl Scott; nephew, Brian Scott; great nephew, Tim Simpson; and father and mother in law, Barney and Mary Scherb.