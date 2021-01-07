Pistols missing and other reports
Two pistols were reported missing from a tractor at 3:18 a.m. Thursday at 73538 315th St. Hartland. The pistols were noticed missing around Dec. 16.
3 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Jordan David Lindeman, 23, on a Department of Corrections warrant and warrants from Steele, Dodge and Rice counties at 8:12 p.m. Monday at 906 W. Front St. He was also cited for giving a false name to police. Adam John Techau, 36, was transported on Steele County warrants.
Police arrested Jonathan Fredrick Eggers, 34, on warrants at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday at 309 Fenton Ave.
LP tank stolen
An LP tank was reported stolen at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday at 103 W. Front St. in Hayward. The theft reportedly occurred overnight.
Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday at 122 Bridge Ave. f
