Pistols missing and other reports

Two pistols were reported missing from a tractor at 3:18 a.m. Thursday at 73538 315th St. Hartland. The pistols were noticed missing around Dec. 16.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jordan David Lindeman, 23, on a Department of Corrections warrant and warrants from Steele, Dodge and Rice counties at 8:12 p.m. Monday at 906 W. Front St. He was also cited for giving a false name to police. Adam John Techau, 36, was transported on Steele County warrants.

Police arrested Jonathan Fredrick Eggers, 34, on warrants at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday at 309 Fenton Ave.

LP tank stolen

An LP tank was reported stolen at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday at 103 W. Front St. in Hayward. The theft reportedly occurred overnight.

Hit-and-run reported

