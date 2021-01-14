Rodger F. Christenson

Rodger Fred Christenson, 81, of Albert Lea passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at St. John’s Luther Place of Albert Lea.

A Memorial service is scheduled for Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the First Lutheran Church of Albert Lea. A public visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Social Distancing and masks are required while in the church. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Rodger was born August 11,1939 the son of Foster and Margaret (Webber) Christenson. He attended school in Albert Lea graduating in 1957. While Rodger was still in school he worked for JC Pennys, later he worked for Streaters for many years as the Manager of the metal shop. It was at JC Pennys that he met Karen VanRiper, they were married on April 15,1960. After Streaters, Rodger worked for a short time at Motor Inn. He made many good friends at his various jobs. His true calling came when he started teaching confirmation at First Lutheran Church. If there was anything going on in the church, you would find Rodger there. From Bible Study, Confirmation, or cleaning the floors, he was there. He was an usher for 50 yrs, everyone at church knew Rodger. He truly loved his time at the church, he made many friends, young and old. He continued his work at the church until his Alzheimer’s took him away. Rodger loved God, his Faith never left him. Rodger was a Marine, he enlisted right after high school in 1957. He was very proud to be a Marine.

Those left to share his memories and love are; his wife Karen of 61 yrs of marriage. With this union they were blessed with 3 sons, Rodger J (Jayne) Randy (Jade) and Roni. Rodger was blessed with 8 grandchildren Garrett (Ashley), Michael (Sabrina), Ashley, Ahna (Nick), Kate, Grace, Josh (Meg) Sami (Sam) and his precious Great Granddaughter Willow. His brother in law Butch VanRiper, sisters Nancy (Ted) Boran, Cheryl Renchin. Rodger was also blessed with 3 bonus daughter in laws that he loved Karri, Ann and Suzie. plus a bonus son Jim (Marcina) King.

Rodger was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his brothers; Duane, Jerry, Keith, Robert and Danny. Sister Chris (Robert) Dahl. His Mother and Father in law Jim and Dee VanRiper.

Rodger spent the last 2 yrs of his life at St Johns Lutheran Home. He enjoyed his time there, again made many friends. Rodger received excellent care at St Johns our family was blessed to have Jade there she made sure Rodger had everything he needed every day they had a very special bond he loved her dearly. The family thanks Jade and all the staff at St Johns for their love and care for Rodger. He was a wonderful person to all who knew him.