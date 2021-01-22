Sibley Avenue to close for gas main repairs

Sibley Avenue will be closed from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday from Marshall Street to the Salvation Army parking lot entrance. The closure will be to allow Minnesota Energy Resources to make needed repairs to their gas main and valves in the closure area.

Access to businesses on Sibley Avenue will be available via East Main Street.

Any questions may be directed to the city’s Engineering Department at 507-377-4325.