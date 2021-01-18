Snowmobile, other items stolen and other reports
A 2006 Arctic Cat Crossfire snowmobile was reported stolen at 8:56 a.m. Friday at 2004 E. Main St.
An Xbox was reported stolen at 9:51 a.m. Friday at 701 Water St.
A possible theft was reported at 2:56 p.m. Saturday at 409 Court St.
Police received a report at 7:45 p.m. Sunday of two females who reportedly pushed out carts with $1,000 worth of merchandise without paying for them at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Michael Ray Sanders Jr. 48, on warrants at 8:31 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave.
Police arrested Michael Leonard Everett, 43, on a local misdemeanor warrant at 6:47 p.m. Saturday at 606 S. Broadway.
1 cited for disorderly conduct
Police cited Shawn Richard Redman, 25, for disorderly conduct at 12:29 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.
Flat tires reported
Police received a report at 8:14 p.m. Sunday of four tires that were reported deflated at 919 E. 14th St.
Pedestrian struck by car on I-35 near Clarks Grove
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning while on Interstate 35 near Clarks Grove. According to the Minnesota... read more