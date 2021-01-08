Sonia K. Willaby

Sonia K. (Fredrickson) Willaby passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home in Glenville, MN. She was 67 years old.

A public visitation for Sonia will take place on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 4 – 7 PM at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea. Masks are required, social distancing and current COVID restrictions will be followed. Please enter through the canopy doors. Instruction and guidance will be given by funeral home staff upon entrance. Together, the family and funeral home ask for the public’s cooperation to adhere to these guidelines for everyone’s safety.

The private family funeral service led by Chaplain Loren Olson will be livestreamed on the Bonnerup Funeral Service website beginning around 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. To view the livestream, simply go to www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com and click on her obituary page.

Sonia Kay (Fredrickson) Willaby was born on August 22, 1953 in Albert Lea, MN to parents Fremont and Norma (Bergland) Fredrickson. She grew up in Glenville and graduated from Glenville High School in 1971. On December 16, 1972, she was united in marriage to David Willaby. To this union, two children were born.

She began working at E R Carpenter in Albert Lea, then for Carol George, later ACT in Northwood, as well as Fleetguard, later Cummins in Lake Mills, IA. She also waitressed at the Eagles Club and the Albert Lea Inn. Sonia was a member of the Glenville Legion Auxiliary and the Eagles Club of Albert Lea. Cruising in her corvette, fishing, and camping were some of Sonia’s favorite activities. She liked to watch people sing karaoke and spent a little too much time on Facebook! More than anything, Sonia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She can be described as caring, easy going, and liked to have fun.

She is preceded in death by parents, Fremont (Norma) Fredrickson; husband, David Willaby; father and mother in-law, Clarence (Anna) Willaby; brother, Don Fredrickson; and several brothers in-law and extended relatives.

Survivors include two children, Paula (Mike Houston) Willaby and Brad Willaby; grandchildren, Brianna (Andrew Wickry) Jergens, Cole (Nadika Lilly) Jergens, Kassidy (Shane Wilder) Jergens, Brenden (Emma Mugan) Willaby, Kaylynn Willaby, and Maysen Boyd; great-grandchildren, Ridley Brooks and Sebastian Willaby; siblings, Dennis (Sandy) Fredrickson, Brian Fredrickson, and Mary (Paul) Allison; step-siblings, Scott (Sandy) Stucky, Craig Stucky, Brenda Stucky, and Andrea Nelson; brothers and sisters in-law, Dennis (Mary) Willaby, Diane Willaby, Karen Willaby, Florence (Elard) Olson, Evelyn (Bruce Terry) Willaby, and Becky Fredrickson; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.