Standout student: Jaylee Waters

Age: 15 years old

Parents: Jessica and Jeremy Waters

Where are you from? If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? I attended Hawthorne Elementary School.

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

My favorite teacher is Mrs.Boyenga. She was my first-grade teacher. Her class was always so fun and she was an amazing teacher.

Favorite book/author: “The Cabin” by Natasha Preston

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:

I am a part of the Albert Lea tennis, basketball and softball teams. I am involved in the student council as well, and I play the cello. I love participating in the fall musical and the spring play.

What do you want to do after high school?

I am not quite sure yet, but I am interested in being an anesthesiologist or being in the medical field.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?

My advice that I would give to younger students in Albert lea would be to take every opportunity you get. Join a new sport, join a club, participate in school events and support the sports teams. You meet so many new people and you create so many memories that you’ll never forget.