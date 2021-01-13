January 13, 2021

  • 46°

Theft by fraud and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 11:32 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Police received a report at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday of theft by fraud. A person’s credit card was reportedly being fraudulently used for Walmart grocery pickup. 

 

1 cited for theft

Police cited Faith Lynn Ford, 40, for theft at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at 2339 Leland Drive. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Christopher Allen Lashbrook, 45, on a Blue Earth County warrant at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday at 1210 E. Main St.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials