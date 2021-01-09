This Week in History: Farmstead Foods emerges from bankruptcy

Local

Jan. 5, 2011: St. John’s Lutheran Home purchased 51.5 acres of the former Albert Lea Golf Club, known as “the back nine” by Albert Leans.

Jan. 7, 1991: Farmstead Foods emerged from bankruptcy and began slaughtering hogs after a 10-month shutdown.

Jan. 11, 1961: Famed author Ernest Hemingway was checked into the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment of an undisclosed illness. Hemingway died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 2, 1961.

National

1815: The last major engagement of the War of 1812 came to an end as U.S. forces defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, not having gotten word of the signing of a peace treaty.

1918: President Woodrow Wilson outlined his Fourteen Points for lasting peace after World War I. Mississippi became the first state to ratify the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which established Prohibition.

1935: Rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.

1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, declared an “unconditional war on poverty in America.”

1973: The Paris peace talks between the United States and North Vietnam resumed.

1982: American Telephone and Telegraph settled the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against it by agreeing to divest itself of the 22 Bell System companies.

1994: Tonya Harding won the ladies’ U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Detroit, a day after Nancy Kerrigan dropped out because of the clubbing attack that had injured her right knee. (The U.S. Figure Skating Association later stripped Harding of the title.)

1997: The state of Arkansas put three men to death in the second triple execution since capital punishment was reinstated in 1976. (The first also occurred in Arkansas, in 1994.)

2004: A U.S. Black Hawk medivac helicopter crashed near Fallujah, Iraq, killing all nine soldiers aboard.

2006: The first funerals were held in West Virginia for the 12 miners who’d died in the Sago Mine disaster six days earlier.

2008: Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton powered to victory in New Hampshire’s 2008 Democratic primary in a startling upset, defeating Sen. Barack Obama and resurrecting her bid for the White House; Sen. John McCain defeated his Republican rivals to move back into contention for the GOP nomination.